Will Take a Call on Implementing Citizenship Act After Supreme Court Nod, Says Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will take a decision on the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act only after the Supreme Court hears a bunch of petitions challenging the legislation, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said in Nagpur.

While the Shiv Sena had voted in favour of the bill in Lok Sabha, it abstained from voting in the Rajya Sabha. Both Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party, which are Sena's alliance partners in Maharashtra, are opposed to the Act.

“There are several questions which haven't yet been answered. We had asked those questions to the Centre. Sena will not change its stance under pressure. Let the court decide if the legislation is in line with the Constitution. We can take a call after that," Thackeray said.

He also attacked the BJP and questioned the timing of bringing about the National Register of Citizens and the Citizenship Amendment Act. Thackeray also wondered if the BJP was trying to divert people’s attention from the burning questions it faced.

Sena had faced tremendous pressure, particularly from the Congress, after it supported the bill in the Lok Sabha. The Congress called the bill anti-Constitutional and had threatened the Sena against voting in favour in Rajya Sabha. Buckling under pressure, the Sena had changed its stance and walked out of the Rajya Sabha before voting began.

Thackeray also rubbished speculations about how long the new government will last and claimed that the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP government will complete its five-year term.

