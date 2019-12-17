Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Will Take a Call on Implementing Citizenship Act After Supreme Court Nod, Says Uddhav Thackeray

While the Shiv Sena had voted in favour of the bill in Lok Sabha, it abstained from voting in the Rajya Sabha, mostly under pressure from ally Congress.

Vinaya Deshpande | CNN-News18@vinivdvc

Updated:December 17, 2019, 1:56 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Will Take a Call on Implementing Citizenship Act After Supreme Court Nod, Says Uddhav Thackeray
File photo of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will take a decision on the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act only after the Supreme Court hears a bunch of petitions challenging the legislation, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said in Nagpur.

While the Shiv Sena had voted in favour of the bill in Lok Sabha, it abstained from voting in the Rajya Sabha. Both Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party, which are Sena's alliance partners in Maharashtra, are opposed to the Act.

“There are several questions which haven't yet been answered. We had asked those questions to the Centre. Sena will not change its stance under pressure. Let the court decide if the legislation is in line with the Constitution. We can take a call after that," Thackeray said.

He also attacked the BJP and questioned the timing of bringing about the National Register of Citizens and the Citizenship Amendment Act. Thackeray also wondered if the BJP was trying to divert people’s attention from the burning questions it faced.

Sena had faced tremendous pressure, particularly from the Congress, after it supported the bill in the Lok Sabha. The Congress called the bill anti-Constitutional and had threatened the Sena against voting in favour in Rajya Sabha. Buckling under pressure, the Sena had changed its stance and walked out of the Rajya Sabha before voting began.

Thackeray also rubbished speculations about how long the new government will last and claimed that the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP government will complete its five-year term.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram