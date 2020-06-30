Will Take Appropriate Decision at Appropriate Time, Says Kerala's Jose K Mani after Faction Ousted from UDF

The Kerala Congress (M) faction, led by Jose K Mani, on Tuesday said it would take an "appropriate decision at the appropriate time" on taking its next course of political action, a day after it was ousted from the Congress-led UDF.

Meanwhile, the Congress sought to strike a truce with the group ousted yesterday over the tussle on the Kottayam district panchayat chief post.

Talking to reporters after the state leaders of his faction met here to discuss its future course of action, Mani said the UDF has severed its "heart to heart relationship" with the Kerala Congress founded by his late father KM Mani.

"We have been removed from the UDF. In such a situation, what is the scope for a discussion with its leaders?" Mani said, responding to a query on the statements of senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy indicating a truce with the Jose faction.

Mani said at present his faction has no plans to join any political front. Its next course will be decided after meetings at various levels, he said. "We will take the appropriate decision at the appropriate time," he added.

Earlier in the day, Chandy said the UDF had not closed its doors on the Jose K Mani-led faction. "It is not a closed chapter," Chandy told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram.

Ahead of the virtual meeting of UDF on July 1, Chandy indicated the faction can still come back to the UDF fold if it honours a pact on the issue of Kottayam district panchayat president's post. As per the agreement with the front, the Mani faction was allowed to hold the post for six months and the faction led by Kerala Congress chairman PJ Joseph for the remaining six months.

Declaring the decision to oust Mani faction from the UDF, its convener Benny Behanan had said that even after eight months the Jose faction refused to honour the agreement.

"Besides, the faction openly declared that the pact was not valid," Behanan had said.

Meanwhile, the CPI on Tuesday opposed any move to induct the Jose faction into the ruling LDF fold, saying there was no need to give life to a political group which is weakened.