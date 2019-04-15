English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Confident of Win in At Least 12 Assam Seats, Sonowal Says Will Take Everyone Along on Citizenship Bill
While the Congress had looted Assam and only made speeches on poverty alleviation, the BJP had actually removed poverty, the Assam chief minister said.
File photo of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.
Loading...
New Delhi: Reiterating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s commitment to take everyone along and protect the interests of indigenous people of the northeast, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the saffron camp’s target of winning 21 of the total 24 seats in the region was a possible feat.
As far as Assam was concerned, BJP candidates would win from at least 12 seats, or may be 14, a confident Sonowal said.
Regarding massive protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill and if that could have an effect on polling, Sonowal said, “The last panchayat election in Assam had proved that the people’s mandate was in the BJP’s favour. People believe that if the BJP comes to power, their identity would be protected. We have taken up the implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord (which provides constitutional and administrative safeguards for the cultural, linguistic, social identity of Assamese people) on a priority. A high-level committee has been formed to work on the bill.”
“By updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC), we are checking the total number of illegal immigrants in Assam. The process will be completed by July-end,” he said.
Slamming the Congress for not doing anything for Assam and only bringing in corrupt practices, he said, “Senior party leaders, including Tarun Gogoi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh, have represented the state at the national level, but did nothing for it, unlike Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has ensured speedy development of the region.”
In fact, the grand old party had started updating the NRC, but left it midway. It was only after the BJP took over that it is finally nearing completion, he said.
The chief minister said the Prime Minister’s effort had made the land boundary agreement between India and Bangladesh possible and ensured riverine development and border fencing. Now, the Israeli technology of remote fencing was also being introduced, he added.
“We talk of development, protection and co-ordination and people have experienced that,” Sonowal said, adding senior cabinet ministers visit the region on a regular basis and schemes are being implemented on a timely basis.
While the Congress had looted Assam and only made speeches on poverty alleviation, the BJP had actually removed poverty, he added.
When asked about rifts in the BJP-led North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) over the bill, he said, “We have clarified that we will take every ally into confidence and reach a consensus before taking any step. Our party is committed to protect the interests of indigenous people of the northeast.”
He said in the 15 years of Congress rule, the state got only three bridges, while the BJP constructed the same number of bridges and sanctioned five more in five years.” In lower Assam, the government built 10,000km of roads, while 1,000 wooden bridges were concretised, he added.
While stating that six big institutes have been set up in the state, the chief minister said, so far, the government had recruited 60,000 people and the private sector ensured another 1 lakh jobs.
He said of the Rs 79,000 crore investment promised during last year’s summit, Rs 50,000 crore has already reached the state, adding the Union government ensured industrial growth of another Rs 40,000 crore.
Regarding non-performing MPs, he said candidates were selected by the senior leadership and everyone was committed to the party.
When probed about differences with senior BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma, Sonowal said, “We are all together in the party and both of us working for the BJP’s growth.”
As far as Assam was concerned, BJP candidates would win from at least 12 seats, or may be 14, a confident Sonowal said.
Regarding massive protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill and if that could have an effect on polling, Sonowal said, “The last panchayat election in Assam had proved that the people’s mandate was in the BJP’s favour. People believe that if the BJP comes to power, their identity would be protected. We have taken up the implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord (which provides constitutional and administrative safeguards for the cultural, linguistic, social identity of Assamese people) on a priority. A high-level committee has been formed to work on the bill.”
“By updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC), we are checking the total number of illegal immigrants in Assam. The process will be completed by July-end,” he said.
Slamming the Congress for not doing anything for Assam and only bringing in corrupt practices, he said, “Senior party leaders, including Tarun Gogoi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh, have represented the state at the national level, but did nothing for it, unlike Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has ensured speedy development of the region.”
In fact, the grand old party had started updating the NRC, but left it midway. It was only after the BJP took over that it is finally nearing completion, he said.
The chief minister said the Prime Minister’s effort had made the land boundary agreement between India and Bangladesh possible and ensured riverine development and border fencing. Now, the Israeli technology of remote fencing was also being introduced, he added.
“We talk of development, protection and co-ordination and people have experienced that,” Sonowal said, adding senior cabinet ministers visit the region on a regular basis and schemes are being implemented on a timely basis.
While the Congress had looted Assam and only made speeches on poverty alleviation, the BJP had actually removed poverty, he added.
When asked about rifts in the BJP-led North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) over the bill, he said, “We have clarified that we will take every ally into confidence and reach a consensus before taking any step. Our party is committed to protect the interests of indigenous people of the northeast.”
He said in the 15 years of Congress rule, the state got only three bridges, while the BJP constructed the same number of bridges and sanctioned five more in five years.” In lower Assam, the government built 10,000km of roads, while 1,000 wooden bridges were concretised, he added.
While stating that six big institutes have been set up in the state, the chief minister said, so far, the government had recruited 60,000 people and the private sector ensured another 1 lakh jobs.
He said of the Rs 79,000 crore investment promised during last year’s summit, Rs 50,000 crore has already reached the state, adding the Union government ensured industrial growth of another Rs 40,000 crore.
Regarding non-performing MPs, he said candidates were selected by the senior leadership and everyone was committed to the party.
When probed about differences with senior BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma, Sonowal said, “We are all together in the party and both of us working for the BJP’s growth.”
| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
-
Saturday 13 April , 2019
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
Saturday 13 April , 2019 100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile Ban: After Nepal, Now Iraq is Considering Banning The Popular Battle Royale Game
- Game of Alarms: Indians Forgot Monday Blues to Watch the First Episode of 'GoT' Season 8
- Ishaan Khatter's Bike Towed from No-parking Zone, Actor Fined Rs 500: Report
- 'Game of Thrones' Fans are Posting Spoilers Without Context and it is the Best thing on the Internet
- Xiaomi Redmi Y3 With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Expected to Launch in India on April 24: Here Are The Details
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results