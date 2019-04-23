English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Will Take PM’s Legacy Forward, Pledges Gautam Gambhir, Performs Puja Before Filing Poll Papers
Gautam Gambhir has replaced Maheish Girri as the BJP candidate and will take on Arvinder Singh Lovely of the Congress and Atishi of the Aam Aadmi Party.
New Delhi: Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who has been fielded by the BJP for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls from the East Delhi constituency, kickstarted his poll campaign on Tuesday by conducting an elaborate pooja.
Gambhir, 37, has replaced Maheish Girri as the party’s candidate and will take on Arvinder Singh Lovely of the Congress and Atishi of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
“I want to do good for the country and give back to the society. Whatever Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done in the last five years, I want to take that legacy forward," he said during a roadshow in Delhi, before filing his nomination papers.
Girri had defeated AAP leader Rajmohan Gandhi by more than 190,400 votes to win the seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.
The name of the sitting MP and lawyer-politician Meenakshi Lekhi has been announced for the New Delhi seat. Lekhi is pitted against AAP's Brajesh Goel and Ajay Maken of the Congress.
The BJP had on Sunday fielded its four sitting MPs from Delhi -- Harsh Vardhan from Chandni Chowk, Manoj Tiwari from North-east Delhi, Pravesh Verma from West Delhi and Ramesh Bidhuri from South Delhi.
The party had won all seven seats in the national capital in the last election.
