Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Monday met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at his official residence. The meeting comes on a day when a bill to repeal the three contentious farm laws, against which farmers have been protesting for over a year, was passed by the Lok Sabha.

Singh, who had resigned as the chief minister in September amid a bitter power tussle with Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, said that no political issue was discussed in the meeting.

Confirming speculations that he might join hands with the BJP for Punjab assembly elections scheduled for next year, Singh said, “when I go to Delhi, I will definitely talk to the top leadership of BJP regarding the alliance.” Singh, who has openly criticised Congress after resigning from CM’s chair, on November 24 said he will campaign for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand polls.

After his unceremonious exit from Punjab Congress, Singh named his political party as Punjab Lok Congress. “We (with our allies) will form the government (in Punjab),” said Sigh after meeting Khattar.

On withdrawal of the farm laws in the winter session on Monday, Singh said that the central government has also agreed on the six to seven issues of farmers, now there is none left. “I am in touch with some people I think decision will be taken today or on 4th December,” he said.

Singh said although he has not had any discussions with farmer leaders regarding the agitation, he got the information from some leaders who are in touch with him.

