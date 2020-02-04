'Will Test Which Members Deserve to Stay': In View of 2021 Polls, West Bengal BJP Attempts Major Overhaul

Kolkata: With an eye on the 2021 Assembly polls in West Bengal, the state's BJP unit is all set for a major overhaul as the party has decided to remove inactive leaders from key posts and bring in younger organisers.

The state unit is preparing an evaluation report of the performance of all its office bearers. The review will decide whether or not they get a place in the next committee, a senior BJP leader said. The effectiveness and participation of state leaders in pro-CAA campaigns held in the last two months will be a key benchmark for those who wish to be in the committee, he said.

The party will also revamp its organisational districts for better coordination and functioning. The development comes weeks after Dilip Ghosh was re-elected as the state president for the second consecutive time. Confirming that there will be changes in the state committee, Ghosh said that the final list will be prepared after discussion with the central leadership.

"Just wait for a few days, everything will be clear," Ghosh said. "The entire organisational set up will be revamped. It will be turned into a leaner and more effective machinery," said another senior BJP leader.

"The evaluation report is being prepared on several parameters such as organisational capabilities, working style and functioning during elections. Only those who clear this test will be included in the committee. Others will be out," he said.

He said the party will draw talents from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). "Leaders who have joined from TMC and other parties will also be accommodated and given additional responsibilities," the BJP source said.

The state BJP presently has five general secretaries. One of the posts fell vacant after Debasree Chaudhuri was elected as an MP and then made a union minister. "Most likely, the party will have seven general secretaries. Talks are also on for creating the post of working president," the source said.

"Several organisational districts will be clubbed for better functioning. Kolkata and its suburbs are now divided into four organisational districts. These will be clubbed to create two organisational districts," another BJP leader said.

The Trinamool Congress, however, did not attach much importance to the proposed organisational restructuring of the saffron party. "This hardly matters. They need to broaden their mindset first and shun the politics of divisiveness and hatred. But that is very unlikely to happen," said TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.