Will Urban Rural Divide Help Congress Perform Better than BJP in Madhya Pradesh
Voting patterns in Madhya Pradesh suggest a clear divide in voting patterns in urban and rural seats. The last time this divide was visible was during the recently held assembly elections.
Voting patterns in Madhya Pradesh suggest a clear divide in voting patterns in urban and rural seats. The last time this divide was visible was during the recently held assembly elections. In urban seats, the BJP was ahead on 62%, or almost two thirds of the seats, and the Congress on just 33%, or one-third of the urban seats.
Among the rural seats, the Congress was ahead on 52% and the BJP on 44% seats.
Of the 37 seats in the State which have more than 50% urban voters, the BJP’s success rate was almost double that of the Congress till late on Wednesday night, as counting was still on.
The rural unease against the BJP government on account of rising diesel prices, and falling prices of rural produce hitting farmers was visible in several protests, especially ones in Mandsaur.
Mandsaur was the epicentre of the farmer protests in Madhya Pradesh. During the 2017 protests, five farmers were also killed in police firing, which led to widespread condemnation.
With the state being 72% rural and thus having a lion’s share of rural and semi-rural constituencies, and given that not even six months have passed since it won assembly elections, the Congress hopes to sway results in its favour.
