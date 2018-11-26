'Will Vacate Seat for Scindia Within 5 Days': Aides Make Last Pitch for CM Probables Ahead of MP Polls

As campaigning is in its last leg for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, supporters of Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia have intensified their efforts to pitch for their leaders as the chief ministerial face.In one such vigourous attempt, an aide of Scindia went ahead and claimed to vacate the seat for his leader in five days if the grand old party announces to make the Guna lawmaker MP CM on the day of counting."If I win from this seat, I would vacate it for Scindiaji on December 16 so that he could contest from here as a CM," Congress Kolaras MLA and the staunch Scindia supporter Mahendra Yadav said while addressing an election rally in Rannaud.Scindia is not contesting the upcoming state assembly polls. However, if he is made the chief minister in case the Congress wins the elections, he would have to get himself elected to the state legislature within six months.When Yadav made the statement, the Guna MP was also present on the dais. It's the same seat where Scindia had fought a spirited battle against BJP during early year by-poll and made Yadav victorious.The Congress referring to its old tradition of contesting polls without any CM face, has decided not to name a CM face in Madhya Pradesh saying the elected MLAs would take a call on this after the polls.Several BJP leaders including PM Narendra Modi have pulled up Congress over this.After referring to same in various public rallies, PM Modi in his last election rally in Jabalpur also took a swipe on the grand old party claiming the party has eight CM candidates, one for every region.“They are fooling the public by naming the regional leader as CM candidate wherever the party seniors visit,” alleged the Prime Minister.However it is believed the party’s move is driven by the apprehension that a pre-poll announcement of CM face could lead to widespread internal unrest. The party languishing in the opposition is moving heaven and earth to return to winning ways.