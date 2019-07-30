Will Visit Mahakal Temple in Dress Code Next Time, Says Uma Bharti After Priests Objects to Her Robe

Bhopal: Hours after Yediyurappa-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government proved majority in Karnataka state assembly, senior party leader Uma Bharti on Tuesday said that the BJP is not greedy to make its governments everywhere in the country.

Bharti was in Bhopal on her way back from Ujjain where she had gone to seek blessings of lord Mahakal during the auspicious month of Shawan.

The firebrand BJP leader also hit out at Kamal Nath government in MP and said, “It feels like there is no government in Madhya Pradesh. In the polls, we got more vote share and they (Congress) bagged more number of seats.”

Talking about the Karnataka political crisis, the former union minister said, “We never nurture the kind of greed that we should form government everywhere.” Bharti further said all that her party cares about is taking care of the public interest.

On being asked about BJP government in Uttarakhand setting up a distillery at holy town Devprayag, the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said that she has apprised Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat about her views in person.

A controversy had broken out earlier in the day when Bharti entered the sanctum sanctorum of Mahakal temple. The priests objected to her attire which, according to them, did not conform to the tradition of the temple.

The shrine requires women to enter the holy place in sari and blouse while the BJP vice president was putting on Achla sanyasi dhoti and a jacket while seeking darshan. Bharti, later, Bharti later backed the priests and said she would visit the temple in proper attire next time.