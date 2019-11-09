Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Will Volunteer for Construction of Ram Temple, Says Disqualified Karnataka MLA Roshan Baig

Baig appealed to Muslim petitioners in the Ayodhya case not to challenge the verdict.

PTI

Updated:November 9, 2019, 6:37 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Will Volunteer for Construction of Ram Temple, Says Disqualified Karnataka MLA Roshan Baig
File photo of Roshan Baig.

Bengaluru: Disqualified MLA Roshan Baig, who was expelled from the Congress for anti-party activities, on Saturday said he would volunteer for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

You (Hindus) build the Ram Temple. We will also volunteer. Please take us along. We will also ask you to join us to build the mosque on the land given to us. Together we build the mosque and temple, the eight-time MLA told reporters.

Welcoming the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya, which paves the way for the construction of Ram Temple, Baig said, "A year ago I had said can Ram Temple be built in Pakistan, if not in India.

We have always maintained that we will respect whatever judgment the Supreme Court delivers. Muslim religious scholars have also been saying unanimously that they will abide by the verdict, he said.

Baig appealed to Muslim petitioners in the Ayodhya case not to challenge the verdict. Our community requires equal opportunities and peaceful co-existence. This is our slogan too, Baig pointed out.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram