Amit Shah slammed Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for instilling fear among people that they would be evicted from India after NRC is implemented.

Updated:April 12, 2019, 9:40 AM IST
Will Weed Out All Infiltrators But Protect Hindu, Sikh and Buddhist Refugees: Amit Shah in Bengal
BJP chief Amit Shah at an election rally in North Dinajpur district, Thursday, April 11, 2019.
Kolkata: Raking up the hotly debated Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and the NRC during an election rally in West Bengal, BJP chief Amit Shah said his party would remove all infiltrators from the country, except Hindu, Sikh and Buddhist refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Taking a swipe at West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee at the Darjeeling rally, Shah alleged she was instilling fear among people that they would be evicted from India if NRC is implemented.





“We will not send back the Hindus, Sikhs and Buddhist refugees who have come from Pakistan and Bangladesh,” Shah said, adding that the BJP would scrap Article 370 of the Constitution which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and introduce National Register of Citizens across the country if voted to power again.

Shah alleged that Banerjee, who is vehemently opposed to the contentious National Register of Citizens (NRC), which is currently restricted to Assam, was "misleading" people, and vowed to introduce it in every state after winning the polls.

Banerjee has repeatedly claimed the NRC, which seeks to weed out illegal migrants from Assam, will turn even bonafide Indian citizens into refugees.

The NRC got mired in a massive controversy after the names of around 40 lakh people, living in Assam for decades, were omitted from the complete draft that was released last year.

The CAB, meanwhile, seeks to provide Indian citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi or Christian migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who have lived in the country for six continuous years, instead of the current requirement of 11 years, even if they have no documents.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
