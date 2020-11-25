Will Win Bengal Assembly Polls Even if BJP Puts Me Behind Bars, Says Mamata at Bankura Rally

Terming BJP as the biggest ‘curse’ on India, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday threw a challenge before the saffron brigade to win the 2021 Assembly elections in the state even if she was put behind bars through vindictive politics.

Addressing a mega rally at Bankura on Wednesday, the TMC supremo said, “They put Lalu Yadav behind bars and won the Bihar polls through manipulation. I challenge the BJP to put me behind bars. I challenge them that even in those circumstances I will win the polls.”

“I will see them in every booth and unlike the Lok Sabha polls, this time we are more alert and will catch those who will distribute or deposit money at various bank accounts to win the polls and poach leaders," she said. She further stated that the Trinamool Congress believes in democracy and healthy electoral practices. "Only those who are 'tyagi' (willing to making sacrifices) are members of my party, but the BJP is a ‘bhogi’ (enjoyer) and CPIM is a ‘lobhi’ (greedy) party,” she said.

Hitting out at party leaders who are hobnobbing with the BJP, she said, “I am keeping a track of each individual. I know who is meeting whom at wee hours. Those who questioned the party's decision (on reshuffling of observers) should understand that I am the only observer in the party who is keeping a track on each individual and party affairs across the state.”

On corruption charges against party leaders, she said, “There may be some individuals who went against the party line. I told them clearly that there is no place for them in the party as we are capable of creating new, dedicated and young party workers who will carry forward TMC’s ideology before the masses.”

“The coming election will be a lesson for the BJP in India as they are inevitably going to lose here. My government has left no stone unturned to fulfil the dream and aspirations of the people of Bengal. To take our good governance a step forward, I have already announced the ‘Duarey Duarey Sarkar’ (Government at Doorsteps) project from December 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021,” Mamata said.

She said, “BJP is a garbage full of lies. We know only one Fool’s Day (April 1) but BJP is befooling the people 365 days.”