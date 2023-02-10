Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday vowed to demolish a part of the newly constructed Telangana Secretariat that will be inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on his birthday, February 17, if the saffron party comes to power in the state.

Addressing a public meeting during the BJP’s ‘Praja Gosa, BJP Bharosa’ campaign, Sanjay on Friday said the domes of the secretariat were a “reflection of the erstwhile Nizam culture” and that his party would demolish the domes and all such structures if voted to power.

“Once we come to power, we will destroy the cultural symbols of the Nizams, including the domes of the new secretariat. Anarchist KCR has shamelessly turned the people’s secretariat into a graveyard (Samadhi) only to appease the Owaisi family," he said.

His comments came on the heels of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi likening the secretariat to the Taj Mahal and lauding KCR for accepting his proposal to name it after Dr BR Ambedkar. The Hyderabad MP also demanded the restoration of two mosques within the secretariat complex that were flattened due to the new construction.

Reacting to this, Bandi Sanjay also threw an open challenge to KCR to demolish mosques built on roads.

“We will make suitable changes to the people’s secretariat according to the Indian culture," the Telangana BJP president said, adding that the party would also convert the Chief Minister’s existing office-cum-residence Pragathi Bhavan into a ‘Praja Darbar’ or people’s court, making it accessible to the poorest of poor.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi, formerly TRS, lashed out at Sanjay and pointed out that the state BJP president should first look at the Supreme Court, Karnataka’s Vidhana Soudha, the North and South blocks on New Delhi’s Raisina Hill that have domes and questioned whether the Narendra Modi government would also demolish them.

“What has the Narendra Modi government done for Telangana? BJP only believes in destructive politics. Bandi Sanjay has no subject or any content. He probably believes that he holds a PhD in architecture. So before demolishing the Telangana Secretariat, he must first destroy the dome-like structures built on Gujarat and Karnataka Assemblies," BRS spokesperson Krishank Manne said.

