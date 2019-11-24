'Will Ensure Stable Govt in Maharashtra': Day After PM Modi's Congratulatory Message, Ajit Pawar Replies
Responding to Modi's congratulatory message after his sudden swearing in as Dy CM on Saturday, Pawar in a tweet thanked the prime minister.
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis shaking hands with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar after the oath-taking ceremony. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Mumbai: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's congratulatory message, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday replied to him, assuring a stable government in the state. The leader posted 11 tweets in 10 minutes, replying to all the Bharatiya Janta Party leaders.
Responding to Modi's congratulatory message after his sudden swearing in as Dy CM on Saturday, Pawar in a tweet thanked the prime minister. "Thank you Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. We will ensure a stable Government that will work hard for the welfare of the people of Maharashtra," he tweeted.
NCP sources said the tweet was an indication that the nephew of party chief Sharad Pawar had spurned all efforts to persuade him to rescind his shocking move to back the BJP.
