Will Work to Promote Hindi and Sports, Says Sports Commentator Sushil Doshi after Joining BJP

Indore: Sushil Doshi, who has been synonymous with Hindi cricket commendatory in the country for decades and recently joined the BJP, on Tuesday affirmed he will work to promote Hindi and sports.

The 72-year-old native of Indore was inducted into the party last week by BJP state president Rakesh Singh as part of its membership drive. All it took was a phone call.

“I got a call on Friday as Rakesh Singh ji requested me to join the BJP to work for Hindi and sports. After giving it a thought for about five minutes, I agreed as I firmly believe that PM Narendra Modi is committed to working for the two objectives I was told about by Singh.”

Doshi, who was conferred the Padma Shri in 2016, lamented the fact that he could hardly find only a handful of students able to write proper Hindi during his visits to schools under various programmes.

The veteran commentator, quoting Socrates, said that destroying a country's language was the first step in enslaving it. Doshi said he was an apolitical person and only interested in promoting Hindi language and sports in the country.

Doshi praised the BJP membership drive and said only a surge in the Sensex would not ensure the nation's progress -- this will happen once talented persons are respected.

"In accordance with my age, I would work to inspire others," he said. "I don’t crave for any post or election but if the party entrusts me with any responsibility regarding the Hindi language or sports, particularly cricket, I would be more than eager to associate with it."

Doshi lauded the Modi government's "significant" budgetary allocations to sports, saying India's sporting budget remained 1/100th of what nations like US, Russia and China invest in games and athletes.

A sports journalist, Doshi has commentated in over 300 ODIs, 60 plus Test matches and in nine World Cups.