Will Write to PM Modi for Removal of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb's Grave from Aurangabad: Shiv Sena MLA

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat, who owes allegiance to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Monday said he would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding that Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s grave be removed from Aurangabad city.

Shirsat termed as a “biryani party" a protest being held by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) against the renaming of Aurangabad as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

A relay hunger strike, led by local MP Imtiaz Jaleel of AIMIM, is underway at the district collector’s office here since March 4.

Speaking to the Marathi news channel ABP Majha, Shirsat claimed, “This is not an agitation, but a biryani party and photos of this party have also gone viral. Muslims in Aurangabad don’t have a problem with renaming. But the people of Hyderabad (AIMIM) have."

“Why do you (Jaleel) have a problem with the renaming of the city? Are you a descendant of Aurangzeb? AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi goes to the (Aurangzeb’s) grave and bows," the Sena MLA said.

He said no day commemorating Aurangzeb should be observed and the remains of the Mughal emperor’s grave should also be removed from Aurangabad.

“I would write to the prime minister with these demands. I will also meet the police commissioner, as Jaleel is trying to disturb the peace and harmony in the city," Shirsat said.

The BJP-led government at the Centre has approved the renaming of Maharashtra’s Aurangabad city as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Osmanabad city as Dharashiv. Aurangabad derives its name from Aurangzeb, while Osmanabad was named after a 20th-century ruler of the princely state of Hyderabad.

