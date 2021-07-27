Will Yediyurappa's Successor be Named Today? Buzz Grows of New Karnataka CM Ahead of BJP Legislative Party Meet

A day after BS Yediyurappa stepped down as Karnataka chief minister, the ruling BJP’s legislative party is set to meet and discuss the name of the successor to lead the government in the state.

Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy will be the BJP’s central observers for the Karnataka legislative party meeting on Tuesday evening to elect a new leader to replace BS Yediyurappa as the state’s chief minister. Central observers generally convey the party leadership’s view to the MLAs before they elect their leader.

“I will go to Bengaluru, a meeting will be held with all MLAs, things will be decided there,” Union Minister and Observer for Karnataka G Kishan Reddy told news agency ANI.

On the question of expected name of the new Chief Minister of Karnataka, he added, “I don’t know. MLAs will decide." According to reports, many top leaders and central observers of BJP are likely to attend the crucial meeting today.

The BJP in-charge for Karnataka, Arun Singh, is likely to be one of the observers and at least two other senior leaders are expected to be part of the group of observers.

A meeting of the legislature party will be convened by the party chief whip as per the directions of the BJP leadership, a report in The Indian Express said.

The legislature party meeting will pick the candidate designated to be the CM by the party high command as the BJP leader in the legislature in place of Yediyurappa. Yediyurappa will also be among the 120 BJP MLAs at the legislature party meeting that will pick a new leader.

Yediyurappa stepped down on Monday, coinciding with his government completing two years in office. The 78-year-old BJP veteran, who submitted his resignation to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan, said he quit “voluntarily" and will continue to remain active in state politics.

