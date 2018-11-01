English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Will You Back my Bill on Ram Temple': BJP MP Rakesh Sinha's Poser to Opposition
Rakesh Sinha said that it was time for the people to act as the Supreme Court, which is hearing the matter, has not been able to arrive at a conclusion on the Ram temple issue.
File photo of Rakesh Sinha
New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Rakesh Sinha on Thursday took on the opposition over the Ram temple issue and asked the leaders if they would support his private member bill on Ayodhya.
"Will Rahul Gandhi, Sitaram Yechury, Lalu Prasad, Mayawati support the private member bill on Ayodhya? They frequently ask the date (as to when construction of Ram temple will begin). Now the onus on them," Sinha tweeted.
He said that it was time for the people to act as the Supreme Court, which is hearing the matter, has not been able to arrive at a conclusion. "How many days SC took to give verdict on Article 377, Jallikattu, Sabarimala? But Ayodhya is not in priority for decades and decades. It is a top priority of Hindu society," Sinha said.
His statement comes two days after the Supreme Court adjourned the hearing of a clutch of pleas challenging the Allahabad High Court's 2010 judgment till January, which ruled that the disputed land on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya be divided into three parts.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
