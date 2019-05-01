'Will You Still Blame Congress?' Rahul Gandhi Hits Out at Modi Over 55 Deaths in 2 Months

Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claims on national security, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked who was in power during Pulwama attack and who is in government as CRPF jawans were killed in Naxalite attack in Maharashtra.“When IED blast took place in Pulwama who was in power, today when CRPF jawans were martyred whose government is this. Is it a Congress government,” asked Gandhi while addressing an election rally in Hoshangabad’s Piparia.To add, PM Modi also addressed a public meeting in Itarsi in same district hours after Gandhi’s visit.Meanwhile referring to the attack at Gadhchiroli, Gandhi said it’s BJP which is in power in Maharashtra and Centre as well. “Why don’t Modiji talk on these issues,” he asked.At least 15 security personnel and a driver were killed as Maoists triggered an IED blast on a truck carrying a team of C-60 commandos in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli earlier on Wednesday.Gandhi yet again claimed PM Modi, "who once boasted of 56-inch chest in 2014", is nowadays reading out scripts from teleprompters during rallies and his aides keep cautioning him against usage of words including Rs 15 lakh, farmers and others.Slamming the BJP for Rs 15 lakh promise, Gandhi said it had aroused a thinking and yearning among the people that they could also receive the money. Accusing the PM of disrespecting this thinking, Gandhi said being on a responsible post, he (Modi) should not have said this if he did not mean it.He also talked about his Nyay scheme which would offer Rs 72,000 per annum to the poor in the country.The Congress president also slammed PM Modi accusing him of lies claiming that not a single penny would be taken form middle class to fund Nyay scheme. He said the money would come from people like Anil Ambani, Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Vijay Mallya and Mehul Chowksi who have been given crores by the chowkidar.During the speech, some youths asked Gandhi about Vyapam probe and Gandhi turned to Chief Minister Kamal Nath present on the dais for a reply. He asked whether there should be a probe and Nath replied in affirmative.Nath also present on the occasion also lambasted PM Modi on national security asking who was in power when Pulwama attack took place and alleged the worst terror attacks have taken place in India when BJP was in power.“He (Modiji) would be in Hoshangabad after some hours but instead of talking on farmers and youths he would be speaking on national security as if the country was unsafe prior to 2014,” said the MP Chief Minister.