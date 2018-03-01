English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Winds of Change' Blowing, Says Rahul Gandhi After MP Bypoll Victory
File Photo of Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: News18)
New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi said today the party's victory in the Assembly bypolls in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh indicated that "winds of change" were blowing.
"Congratulations to the aware people, voters and Congress workers of Madhya Pradesh for the great victory in Kolaras and Mungaoli. This is a defeat of arrogance and malgovernance and victory of hope. Rajasthan earlier and now Madhya Pradesh, has proved that the winds of change are knocking at the doors," he said on Twitter.
The Congress held on to both Mungaoli and Kolaras assembly seats in the by-elections whose results were declared on Wednesday.
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
