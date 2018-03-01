GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Holi | News18.com
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

'Winds of Change' Blowing, Says Rahul Gandhi After MP Bypoll Victory

He termed the outcome of the by-elections as the "defeat of arrogance and misgovernance and the victory of hope". He also congratulated the aware people and voters for the Congress' victory in Mungaoli and Kolaras constituencies.

PTI

Updated:March 1, 2018, 8:01 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Winds of Change' Blowing, Says Rahul Gandhi After MP Bypoll Victory
File Photo of Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: News18)
New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi said today the party's victory in the Assembly bypolls in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh indicated that "winds of change" were blowing.

He termed the outcome of the by-elections as the "defeat of arrogance and misgovernance and the victory of hope".

He also congratulated the aware people and voters for the Congress' victory in Mungaoli and Kolaras constituencies.

"Congratulations to the aware people, voters and Congress workers of Madhya Pradesh for the great victory in Kolaras and Mungaoli. This is a defeat of arrogance and malgovernance and victory of hope. Rajasthan earlier and now Madhya Pradesh, has proved that the winds of change are knocking at the doors," he said on Twitter.

The Congress held on to both Mungaoli and Kolaras assembly seats in the by-elections whose results were declared on Wednesday.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES