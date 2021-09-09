Winning Just 4 Out of 55 Seats, JD(S) Eyes Mayor Post in Kalaburagi

The Janata Dal (Secular) may have put up one of their worst performances in the recently concluded local body elections but has emerged as a crucial, deciding factor in Kalaburagi. The party won just four out of the total 55 seats to the Kalaburagi Municipal Corporation but is eyeing the Mayor post after the results threw a hung verdict.

“The four councillors have held discussions with HD Deve Gowda and HD Kumaraswamy. JDS is ready for a coalition. Our first demand is the Mayor position. We would back any party that gives us the Mayor position," said JDS leader Nassir Hussain.

The Congress won 27 seats, BJP won 23 and one seat went to an independent candidate. Although Congress emerged as the single largest party, they are one short of a majority. The fortunes of JDS in the North Karnataka region has been minimal compared to the other two big political parties.

“We won 27, they (BJP) won 23. They are treading another path. I have spoken to Deve Gowda. I have requested him to back a secular party [Congress]. I believe JDS would back us," said Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

BJP State President held discussions with party leaders, recently elected councillors in Kalaburagi to discuss the possible scenarios.

“The discussions are at the primary level. But Kalaburagi Mayor would be from the BJP," said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Bommai had termed this election result as one that was in favour of his one-month-old government.

In the other two municipal corporation elections, BJP emerged as the single largest party with a majority. In the 58-seat Belagavi, BJP won 35, Congress 10, AIMIM won one and independents won 12. In 82-seat Hubbali-Dharwad, BJP won 39, Congress 33, AIMIM 3, JD(S) 2, independents six.

