Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
1-min read

‘Winning Polls Doesn’t Absolve Him of Crime’: Uma Bharti to BJP on Support from Gopal Kanda in Haryana

Gopal Kanda in 2012 was accused of rape and abetting the suicide of Geetika Sharma, who was an employee in his aviation company.

News18.com

Updated:October 25, 2019, 3:34 PM IST
‘Winning Polls Doesn’t Absolve Him of Crime’: Uma Bharti to BJP on Support from Gopal Kanda in Haryana
File photo of Uma Bharti.

New Delhi:Former Union minister Uma Bharti on Friday came out against the BJP’s decision to take support from controversial MLA Gopal Kanda to form the government in Haryana a day after it fell short of a majority.

Urging the leadership to shun Kanda's support, the BJP national vice-resident said in a tweet in Hindi, "If Kanda is the same person who led to the suicide of a girl and her mother, and faces trial... whether he is innocent or guilty, the law will decide. But his winning an election does not absolve him. Several factors are involved in a poll victory.”

"I would like to request the party not to forget its moral fabric. We have a force like Narendra Modi... not just the country, the whole world is with Modi ji," she said in another tweet.

Kanda, 53, was accused in 2012 of rape and abetting the suicide of Geetika Sharma, an employee in his aviation company. The former Haryana home minister was jailed for a year before being released on bail. The rape charge was eventually dropped but within a year, the victim's mother also committed suicide.

A row has erupted over Kanda’s Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) extending support to the BJP, where it is six short of a majority number in the 90-member Assembly.

Kanda, who won the Sirsa seat and emerged as one of the leaders crucial to government formation in Haryana, on Friday pledged his support to the BJP. Kanda, who on Thursday night was flown to Delhi by a BJP MP, said, “Under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, Haryana will see development. All Independent MLAs have decided to give their unconditional support to the BJP.”

Kanda also dismissed the corruption case against him and said he had not made demands for any post.

