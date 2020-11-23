Winter Session of Himachal Assembly May Get Postponed, Decision After All-party Meet

With a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases again in Himachal Pradesh, the winter session of the Assembly scheduled from December 7 in Dharamsala town may be postponed, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said on Monday. However, it can be combined with the budget session next year.

The state Cabinet led by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur authorised Bhardwaj to call an all-party meeting early to decide on holding the winter session. "I will call an all-party meeting to decide on holding the winter session of the Assembly or not. Its duration can be shortened and even it can be shifted to Shimla rather than holding in Dharamsala," Bhardwaj told the media.

"It may be postponed since no major legislative business has been pending," Bhardwaj categorically said.

Governor Bandaru Dattatreya has convened the winter session from December 7 to 11.

A complete Vidhan Sabha building is existing in Dharamsala, some 250 km from the state capital Shimla, for which the foundation was laid in 2006. The Assembly in Dharamsala has already been a witness of holding 15 winter sessions.