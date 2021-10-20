'Wipe Out Opium Cultivation': Telangana CM Announces War Against Drugs Use

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday instructed the police and excise officials to wipe out opium cultivation, usage and stamp it down with firm feet. The CM addressed a high-level meeting of officials from the two departments at Pragathi Bhavan here on Wednesday.

The CM said with reports that the usage of Cannabis (Ganja) is on the increase and there is an urgent need to declare an all-out war against drug use. The CM said before the situation goes out of hand and becomes severe one should be on alert. He instructed the officials concerned to prepare a comprehensive action plan to eradicate the ganja production.

“We have achieved Telangana State after a long fight. We have achieved several targets with development as the sole aim. With the development that we have achieved in the agriculture sector, crops are being cultivated in 1.30 crore acres. The State is marching ahead of Punjab in the agriculture sector. Through Mission Bhagiratha, safe and pure drinking water is supplied to even remote villages in the forest areas. We have achieved a wonderful result in the power sector," he said.

“Whatever we have aspired to during the Telangana statehood movement, we have been fulfilling and marching ahead. We have won appreciation within the country and the world over. Worldwide corporations are investing huge funds in the State. It is due to the excellent law and order situation that our police with their professional skills and capabilities are maintaining,” the CM said.

“We have successfully controlled extremism in the State. Behind this victory, there are sacrifices from the police force. They have waged a valiant fight. With this, the prestige and respect of the State have gone up. It is unfortunate that while the State is making rapid strides in development, the availability of the banned drugs has increased,” the CM said.

“If we do not remove this malady, there is a danger that the results of all the victories that we have registered so far will go to waste. The police and excise department officials should take serious note of these warning bells. I have convened this high-level meeting with a lot of pain and concern. One can assess the situation based on the reports that the estranged youth are forming WhatsApp groups, exchanging messages and taking drugs. Innocent youth are becoming prey to the drug peddlers. Due to the usage of the banned drugs, the mental situation of youth will be harmed and it may lead to some of them committing suicide," he said.

The CM said that de-addiction is a complicated and long procedure. The government is ready to provide anything to you to control this. “Eradicate the Ganja mafia and don’t spare the criminals whoever they may be."

The CM asked to constitute a Special Cell with a DG level officer as the head. The CM instructed the Excise Commissioner Sarfraj Ahmed to strengthen the enforcement wing and the flying squads. He wanted special surveillance at the educational institutions. The CM sought an increase in the number of check posts at the State borders, strengthening the communication network and providing the required vehicles.

He sought the State Intelligence department to form a special wing for this. The CM made it clear that the officials who help get good results in eradicating Ganja, will be given cash awards, rewards and special promotions.

“Telangana police are regarded as the best police. Keep it up. Study the places in the country where Ganja is controlled effectively. Illicit liquor and playing cards clubs are again coming up in the State. In the past, women have appreciated the way the State government has controlled the playing cards clubs. Take stringent measures so that this malady does not surface again in society. Playing cards should end in the State. We have earned a name in the development and welfare sectors in the country. The police and excise department should work in coordination and enhance the State’s prestige by totally eradicating this drug menace and even the seeds of cannabis should not be found in the State. Make our State a drug-free State,” the CM instructed.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.