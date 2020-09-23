With 167% Productivity, Lok Sabha in Monsoon Session Passes 25 Bills

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament was adjourned sine die on Wednesday after 10 days during which the Lok Sabha delivered some record-breaking performances. The productivity of the House in 10 sittings was recorded at 167%, much higher compared to other sessions.

In place of the proposed 37 hours, the House worked for over 60 hours including weekends. While 68% of the time was for legislative business, the remaining was for other things like Zero Hour and debates. The Lok Sabha passed 25 bills and 16 were reintroduced.

Speaker OP Birla said, "This session was being held under unprecedented times, am glad that all members rose to the occasion and placed their duties as public representative on their topmost priority."

In the Zero Hour, 370 MPs raised issues, including 88 who spoke on September 20 when the House went on past midnight. 181 issues of public importance were raised via Rule 377 and 855 papers tabled by ministers.

The session was held under Covid-19 protocols, including testing for all, social distancing and compulsory masks.