With 7-Point Agenda, BJP Yuva Morcha Chief Tejasvi Surya to Lead Rally Against CM Mamata Banerjee

BJP's newly appointed Yuva Morcha chief Tejasvi Surya will on Thursday lead a rally 'Nabanna Chalo', a protest march to gherao West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's office, demanding justice for the youth of the state. He will be joined by Bengal Yuva Morcha chief Saumitra Khan. The two leaders will then march from Howrah to Banerjee's office at around 10am on Thursday.

This will be Tejasvi's first protest rally as the president of Yuva Morcha, to which he was appointed 15 days ago. BJP has prepared a seven-point agenda targeting the Bengal government over issues, including corruption and lack of transparency in SSC/TET recruitment process, inability to ensure jobs for unemployed youth, failure in increasing the upper age limit for various exams, not being able to free PSC from corruption and simplify the recruitment process. A range of issues revolving around the targeting and killing of BJP workers, including that of Manish Shukla would feature on the list as BJP sharpens its attack against the state government.

"Bengal’s youth are losing out on great opportunities because of Mamta di’s misrule...It's time to reclaim that rich legacy of Bengal. Bengal wants paribartan (change) and BJP is that voice for the youth," Surya told CNN-News18.

Protests will take place in other key locations across the state. Santragachi will see State General Secretaries, including MP Locket Chatterjee, Sayantan Basu, Jyotirmoy Mahato among others. Meanwhile, from Hastings, BJP office state in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya will lead the demonstration and from the state headquarters, state president Dilip Ghosh will take charge along with a host of leaders.

Close to two lakh people are expected to be part of these protests despite public transportation like trains and buses running with limited capacity. Each mandal has been assigned the task of deploying 10 buses to bring workers to the protest venue.

"Our founder Shyama Prasad Mukherjee came from Bengal. We owe a lot to the youth in Bengal. We will put an end to Mamata Didi's tyrannical rule and herald a new beginning for Bengal and its talented youth," Tejasvi added.

Notably, this rally is a precursor to Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Bengal in mid-October. Shah is likely to meet and address party workers in North Bengal's Siliguri and will officially launch the campaign for BJP in Bengal where Assembly elections are due next year.