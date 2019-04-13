With a 'Wink' at Arun Jaitley, Congress Hunts for 'Political Science' Behind Anil Ambani's Tax Waiver

FYI Jaitlie ji aka Blog Mantri ji, Cambridge offers M Phil straight from undergrad. What nobody offers is a degree in "Entire political science" 😉



On Rafale, could you tell us on whose behest the French gov waived off taxes worth 143 mil Euro for Anil Ambani? #ChowkidarChorHai — Congress (@INCIndia) April 13, 2019

The war of words over educational qualification has now brought Union Minister Arun Jaitley into the spotlight. Hours after Jaitley came out in support of Smriti Irani and questioned Rahul Gandhi's degree, the Congress wondered if any college offered a degree in "entire political science", which would help it understand Anil Ambani's tax waiver.Calling Jaitley "Blog Mantri ji", the grand old party tweeted, "FYI Cambridge offers M Phil straight from undergrad. What nobody offers is a degree in "Entire political science". On Rafale, could you tell us on whose behest the French gov waived off taxes worth 143 mil Euro for Anil Ambani?"After the Opposition attacked Irani over her educational qualifications in poll affidavit, Jaitley came to her defence and said the academic credentials of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, too, were the subject of debate. "One day the focus (of Congress campaign) would be on the BJP candidate’s educational qualification, fully forgetting that a public audit of Rahul Gandhi's academic credentials may leave a lot to be answered. After all, he got an MPhil without a Master's degree," Jaitley said in a Facebook blog titled 'India’s Opposition is on a Rent a Cause Campaign'.The Congress then clarified that Cambridge offers M Phil straight from undergrad. It further took a dig at the French newspaper report and asked Jaitley to explain the "political science" behind Anil Ambani's tax waiver.French newspaper Le Monde reported that the country waived off taxes worth 143.7 million euros or $162.6 million in favour of the businessman's France-based telecom company called 'Reliance Atlantic Flag France'.Anil Ambani's tax debt, the result of disputed tax litigation, was cleared a few months after Modi announced the Rafale deal with France, the newspaper reported.Referring to the findings of the news report as a clear indication that there were "layers of corruption" in the Rafale deal negotiated by Modi, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala called Ambani's company a "zero sum choice" which benefited and flourished as a result of "Modi kripa".