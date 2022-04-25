With AAP for Grabs, Himachal BJP Pushes for Generational Shift Ahead of Elections

Sensing that the Aam Admi Party (AAP) could infuse fresh blood in the run-up to the state assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Himachal Pradesh seems to be gearing up for a generational shift in the party affairs, with its national president J P Nadda and chief minister Jai Ram Thakur taking charge of the poll campaign.

The BJP roadshow and the rally organised this week in Kangra was presided over by party national president JP Nadda. This was the first election campaign for the state polls.

Party stalwarts and former CMs Shanta Kumar and PK Dhumal were conspicuous by their absence.

In the past campaigns, the two were showcased in a big way. Kumar, was present in Palampur, but was not seen at the BJP rally. Nadda, however, called on Kumar at his residence.

Most posters and banners across Kangra district had photos of Nadda and Jai Ram Thakur.

The party neither used the names of its former CMs prominently in its rally and the roadshow in Kangra, nor ensured their presence.

With an emphasis on generational shift, a party insider said it was a deliberate attempt to showcase new leadership. “The AAP has been trying to woo voters, maintaining that an element of newness is its USP. The BJP believes that by making a generational shift, we can counter that,” said a leader.

In the past, the state BJP in Himachal has been divided into two groups led by Kumar and Dhumal. While the Kumar group usually dominated the Kangra parliamentary constituency, which includes Kangra and Chamba district, the Dhumal group dominated the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency, which covers Hamirpur, Una and Bilaspur districts.

Nadda is considered a strong supporter of Thakur. He had recently put to rest all speculations regarding a change in the state leadership before the Assembly elections.

