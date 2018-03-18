Empowering Workers in Gujarat Made Modiji Fly Away in Seaplane, in 2019 he'll go in Submarine: Rahul

Related Stories Top 10 Quotes From Rahul Gandhi's Speech at the 84th Plenary Session of Congress

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP’s top leadership, Congress President Rahul Gandhi said, “PM Modi diverts attention from real issues by organising ‘events’. There is no employment, farmers are dying and the PM says let’s do Yoga in front of the India Gate.”Speaking in Congress’s Party’s 84th Plenary Session at Delhi on Sunday, Rahul also took a jibe at the BJP’s president Amit Shah without taking his name. "People will accept a man accused of murder as the president of the party, but they will never ever accept the same in the Congress Party because they hold Congress in the highest regard.Hinting at organisational churn in the Congress Rahul said, “When we gave tickets to Congress workers in Gujarat, Modiji was seen flying away in seaplane. When we truly empower Congress workers, PM Modi will be seen in submarine.”Drawing the analogy from the Battle of Kurukshetra the Congress President in his concluding remarks of the plenary took on the Shah-Modi duo in a series of personal attacks. Congress President likened BJP to the arrogant Kauravas in the Mahabharat and said his party, like Pandavas, is designed to fight for the truth while BJP is designed to fight for power. Rahul also called BJP the voice of an organisation whereas Congress is the voice of the nation.Gandhi also said that people will accept that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is drunk with power "because they know what it is designed for".‘So what does Modi actually mean? It symbolises the collusion between India's biggest crony capitalists & PM,’ Gandhi said. Referring to the Nirav Modi - PNB bank fraud case and also to the charges being faced by Lalit Modi, the Gandhi scion said the BJP government protects crony capitalists.Lashing out at BJP’s parent organization, the RSS, he said, "Ideas of the RSS were reflected when the criminals were beating up youngsters in Una. When we demand answers, we are asked to remain quiet. They say to Muslims, you don't belong here. They say Tamils to change their beautiful language. They tell people from the Northeast, 'We do not like you're food'. They told Gauri Lankesh and Kalburgi to shut up or you'll be killed. They tell women to wear the right clothes or' you'll be thrashed.”He also blamed the RSS for the rift in Judiciary. “For the first time, we saw that four judges were running to the common man to seek justice. The RSS is to blame for it. They only want one institution- The RSS,” Rahul Gandhi said at Congress Plenary.In an evident outreach to the youth he outlined the Congress’s poll plank of jobless growth in the country. Earlier in the day former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh also said that Prime Minister Modi had promised to create 2 crore jobs and hardly 2 lakh jobs had been created.Senior party leader P Chidambaram also took on the Modi government over its growth claims and demonetisation. On Saturday, former party chief Sonia Gandhi had addressed party workers, calling Modi’s pre-poll promises “dramebaazi”.