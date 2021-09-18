'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav': Shah Says PM to Include Contributions of Unsung Tribal Heroes in History

Affirming BJP’s commitment to tribal welfare at the Centre and States, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava’ seeks to give unsung tribal heroes their due in nation’s history.

Shah, who had come down to take part in the Balidan Diwas of tribal king Shankar Shah and his son Raghunath Shah in Jabalpur, also laid the foundation of memorial to be built in the memory of the late royals who were blown up by the British by cannons on September 18, 1858, for fueling uprising.

“Few would know I had visited Jabalpur and spent 16 days in a dharmshala in the past when I had learnt about the tribal king and his son, who were blown up by cannons only for writing a poem,” Shah said.

The Union Home Minister paid tributes to tribal warriors like Shankar Shah, Raghunath Shah, Tantya Bhil, Birsa Munda and Rani Durgawati who inspired generations.

“For 75 years, many ruled the country but PM Narendra Modi has now decided to offer unsung tribal heroes give their due place in history through Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. These icons remained in oblivion and did not get their due place,” he added.

The Prime Minister in order to revive the sacrifices and contributions of these tribal icons has decided to build nine tribal museums with a budget of Rs 200 crore in Raipur, Chhindwara, Manipur, Mizoram, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Hyderabad, claimed Shah, adding Rs 110 crore has already been spent on these memorials.

He listed several initiatives of the Shivraj government in Madhya Pradesh for tribal welfare claiming when in power, the BJP remains committed to the welfare of the tribals. Not naming the Congress party, he added that certain forces always try to weaken the community through divisive politics but their efforts should not be allowed to succeed.

Among measures, he listed the raising of the annual budget of Rs 4,200 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 7,900 crore by 2021-22 for tribal affairs, including 49 forests produce in MSP as against only 10 products covered in nine States in the UPA era, ST components now covering 41 ministries as against 24 in UPA and others.

The Modi government has ensured that tribal regions benefit from the mining activities in their areas and district mineral funds have been established which have offered Rs 5,000 crore for development to these tribal areas, said the Home Minister.

Announcing a host of measures for these forest area dwellers, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that difficulties in implementation of the Vth Schedule of the Constitution have been addressed and now the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act will be implemented gradually to empower gram sabhas and offer them wider rights on forest produce.

He also announced to re-name Chhindwara University College in Chhindwara (Kamal Nath’s home town) as Raja Shankar Shah University. Among other things, the State government will pay the fee of community kids if they secure admission to private colleges.

Every year, November 15 will be observed as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas on the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, announced Chouhan.

