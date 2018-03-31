English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bank Accounts Frozen for Non-payment of Taxes, Navjot Singh Sidhu Points Finger at Sukhbir Badal
The tax department observed that the former parliamentarian and state minister failed to submit documentary evidence that include bills or invoices to substantiate his claim during the course of assessment proceedings, thereafter a fresh demand was raised.
File photo of Punjab Tourism Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: With two of his bank accounts seized by the Income Tax department over non-payment of tax dues, Punjab Tourism Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday accused former deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal of devising a ‘conspiracy to malign him’.
“Can you even think that a person who gives away Rs 40 to 50 lakh just like that would not pay income tax of a few lakhs? All this is a conspiracy hatched by Sukhbir. It is not even worth a reaction,” said Sidhu.
While the tax dues of Sidhu stand at Rs 52 lakh, the politician said he had paid an income tax of Rs 3 crore.
“They have sent me income tax notices at my Patiala and Delhi residences. I do not stay at both the addresses anymore. A month ago they sent a notice to my bank asking them to freeze my accounts. I learnt about it then and the very day I paid the remaining amount. Everything was cleared that day,” Sidhu told The Indian Express.
The tax department observed that the former parliamentarian and state minister failed to submit documentary evidence that include bills or invoices to substantiate his claim during the course of assessment proceedings, thereafter a fresh demand was raised.
Sidhu appealed against the order in January last year but the commissioner of income tax appeals passed an order favouring the I-T department’s claims.
Also Watch
“Can you even think that a person who gives away Rs 40 to 50 lakh just like that would not pay income tax of a few lakhs? All this is a conspiracy hatched by Sukhbir. It is not even worth a reaction,” said Sidhu.
While the tax dues of Sidhu stand at Rs 52 lakh, the politician said he had paid an income tax of Rs 3 crore.
“They have sent me income tax notices at my Patiala and Delhi residences. I do not stay at both the addresses anymore. A month ago they sent a notice to my bank asking them to freeze my accounts. I learnt about it then and the very day I paid the remaining amount. Everything was cleared that day,” Sidhu told The Indian Express.
The tax department observed that the former parliamentarian and state minister failed to submit documentary evidence that include bills or invoices to substantiate his claim during the course of assessment proceedings, thereafter a fresh demand was raised.
Sidhu appealed against the order in January last year but the commissioner of income tax appeals passed an order favouring the I-T department’s claims.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
-
Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
-
Friday 30 March , 2018
Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
'God's Own Country' Advertised on London Buses
Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
Friday 30 March , 2018 Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Monday 26 March , 2018 Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 'God's Own Country' Advertised on London Buses
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Jigsaw Movie Review: Not Even Torture Porn Can Save This Film Franchise From Deadly Dullness
- Comedian Siddharth Sagar Informs Fans He is Fine, Reveals 'I Have Been Mentally Harassed'; Watch Video
- Progressive Indian Restaurant Gaggan Named Best In Asia For Fourth Year In A Row
- Katrina Kaif Upset With Alia Bhatt Over Her Closeness With Ranbir Kapoor on Brahmastra Set?
- Reliance Jio Offer: Nokia 1 With Rs 2200 Cashback, 60GB Additional Data