Bank Accounts Frozen for Non-payment of Taxes, Navjot Singh Sidhu Points Finger at Sukhbir Badal

With two of his bank accounts seized by the Income Tax department over non-payment of tax dues, Punjab Tourism Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday accused former deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal of devising a ‘conspiracy to malign him’.“Can you even think that a person who gives away Rs 40 to 50 lakh just like that would not pay income tax of a few lakhs? All this is a conspiracy hatched by Sukhbir. It is not even worth a reaction,” said Sidhu.While the tax dues of Sidhu stand at Rs 52 lakh, the politician said he had paid an income tax of Rs 3 crore.“They have sent me income tax notices at my Patiala and Delhi residences. I do not stay at both the addresses anymore. A month ago they sent a notice to my bank asking them to freeze my accounts. I learnt about it then and the very day I paid the remaining amount. Everything was cleared that day,” Sidhu told The Indian Express.The tax department observed that the former parliamentarian and state minister failed to submit documentary evidence that include bills or invoices to substantiate his claim during the course of assessment proceedings, thereafter a fresh demand was raised.Sidhu appealed against the order in January last year but the commissioner of income tax appeals passed an order favouring the I-T department’s claims.