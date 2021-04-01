With Bengal 2nd Phase Voting Underway, Here’s a Look at ‘Crorepati’ Candidates in Fray

Kolkata: Polling in the second phase of the West Bengal assembly elections, including the high-profile Nandigram seat, began at 7am on Thursday amid tight security.

Nandigram, which has become the epicentre of the battle for West Bengal, is also going to polls today. The intense war of words between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari during the campaigning drew all attention to this bitterly fought battle.

Apart from Nandigram, the millionaire candidates in four districts going to polls today have also created quite a buzz.

Bharati Ghosh, BJP state vice president and former IPS officer who is contesting from Debra assembly seat, is the richest among all candidates in the second phase.

She has declared assets worth over Rs 19 crore as per her election affidavit. Dipankar Jana, BJP candidate from Kakdwip constituency in South 24 Parganas, has assets over Rs 14 crore. Jana is the second richest in the saffron camp among the candidates trying their luck in the second phase.

BJP’s Hiran Banerjee, who is fighting from Kharagpur, is the third richest candidate. Though he has announced to have only Rs 2 lakh cash in hand, his bank savings amount to Rs 1.18 crore.

Bankura’s BJP candidate Tanmay Ghosh is another rich candidate with assets worth Rs 32 lakh. He has built his fortune out of his rice mill and sand business.

TMC candidates are not far behind either with Arup Chakraborty from Taldangra, Bankura declaring assets worth Rs 55 lakh. He is the richest among the TMC candidates in election fray in the second phase. Tollywood actor Soham Chakraborty is the second richest TMC candidate with assets worth Rs 52 lakh. He is contesting from Chandipur in East Midnapore district.

TMC heavyweight, Manas Bhuiyan, who is contesting from Sabang seat in West Midnapore, is the third richest among the candidates with assets worth 27 lakh.

TMC Minister Soumen Mahapatra, contesting from Tamluk, has assets worth Rs 25 lakh. Humayun Kabir of TMC, fighting against Bharati Ghosh of BJP, has assets worth Rs 23 lakh,

CPM’s Tarapada Chakraborty, who is fighting from Onda, has assets worth Rs 10 lakh.