»
'With Big Mandate Comes Big Responsibility': Top 5 Quotes from Modi's First Rally in Ahmedabad

At the rally, Modi also talked about his vision for the next five years, pro-incumbency wave this elections season.

Updated:May 26, 2019, 9:02 PM IST
'With Big Mandate Comes Big Responsibility': Top 5 Quotes from Modi's First Rally in Ahmedabad
Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP President Amit Shah during a public meeting at the BJP office in Ahmedabad, Sunday, May 26, 2019, after the victory in the recent Lok Sabha elections. (PTI)
New Delhi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited his home state Gujarat for the first time after winning the Lok Sabha elections with a whopping majority, he dedicated his visit to the victims of tragic fire incident in Surat where at least 20 students lost their lives. Modi was accompanied by party chief Amit Shah. After the rally, Modi visited the BJP office Khanpur and will be headed to his mother's home to seek her blessings.

At the rally, Modi also talked about his vision for the next five years, pro-incumbency wave this elections season, among other issues. Here are the top five quotes from the rally:

1. We have to utilise these five years to solve issues of the common citizens. These have to be five years of all-round development. We have to enhance India’s position at the world stage. The coming five years have to be years of jan bhagidari(public participation) and jan chetna (public awareness).

2. After sixth phase of polling itself I had said that it’s 300 plus for us. When I said it, people mocked me. But, the results are for everyone to see. The vote in 2019 is a pro-incumbency vote and a positive vote.

3. People not just in India but across the world were supporting us during the elections even if they were not voting for us.

4. This big mandate is historic and the people have decided they want a strong government again. Big mandate brings big responsibilities. It is important to remain humble and grounded in the wake of such a massive win.

5.I am coming back to the land that has nurtured me. I am back to a place with which I have a very old bond.



