With BJP on Hiring Spree for 2024 Polls, West Bengal Not Left Behind; Notices Up for Political Savvy Candidates

Eyeing the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP began preparations for formulating the strategy almost two years, with hundreds of recruitment notices for various posts within the party across India, including West Bengal have been put up.

The ‘Nation with NaMo’ team at the national level will employ nearly 500 people in the initial phase. Though the appointment is known to be contractual, those who will apply must be “highly educated”, and have strong knowledge in politics.

In West Bengal, the team will work till April, 2024, appointing associates, senior associates and managers for various projects at booth and national level. This special team will focus on campaign strategy, team coordination, liaison with office bearers and leaders.

Besides, every employee must have proficiency in Bengali language. This has already been notified on LinkedIn. BJP state president Sukanta Majumder, however, said, “The announcement was not an organisational process at all. This appointment is made in a completely different way.”

Last week, home minister Amit Shah was in West Bengal to give pep talks to party leaders and focused on his roadmap for 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking at a public rally in Siliguri last week, Shah said Trinamool Congress was spreading rumours about Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). “TMC is spreading rumours about CAA that it won’t be implemented on ground, but I would like to say that we’ll implement CAA on ground the moment Covid wave ends…Mamata Didi wants infiltration…CAA was, is and will be a reality,” Shah said.

