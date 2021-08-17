With BJP on the Hot Seat, Monsoon Session of UP Assembly To Commence Today

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly Monsoon session which is starting from today is expected to be full of chaos as opposition parties have geared up to question the BJP government on several issues. Earlier on Monday, in a meeting of MLAs at the Samajwadi Party office, SP President Akhilesh Yadav said that all the SP MLAs should raise the issues of unemployment, law, and order, uncontrolled bureaucracy, fake cases, Azam Khan’s release, women’s security, payment of sugarcane farmers and mismanagement during the Corona period in the monsoon session of the assembly. It is being said that all the MLAs of the Samajwadi Party will stage a sit-in protest on the statue of Chaudhary Charan Singh located in the assembly.

After the meeting, Sunil Singh Sajan, SP Spokesperson said, “The SP will surround the government from the road to the house for its anti-people policies.” On the other hand, Congress leader Aradhana Mishra said, “The government does not want to answer on the issues of the people and that is why the proceedings of the House have been kept for such a short time. But the Congress will not allow the government to sit silent in the house.”

The meetings of both the houses of the UP Legislature will be held from August 17 to August 24. The instructions for the demise will be taken on August 17. After that the proceedings will be adjourned till the next day. Formal business, ordinances and bills will be introduced on August 18. The supplementary budget will be presented on the same day at 12.30. Whereas Thursday, August 19 will be a holiday for Muharram. At the same time, August 21 and 22 will be a holiday due to being Saturday and Sunday. After this, legislative business will be held on Monday i.e. 23 August. At the same time, on August 24, the budget will be passed after the discussion on the budget. Similarly, proceedings will be held in the Legislative Council as well.

