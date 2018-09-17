With Brother Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Photo, Shivpal Unveils Secular Morcha Flag

On Monday morning, the cars in Shivpal Yadav’s cavalcade were seen carrying the flags of his newly formed party, the Samajwadi Secular Morcha. The flag has three bands in red, yellow and green, along with the photographs of Shivpal and Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.The Samajwadi Secular Morcha has also offered a ticket to Mulayam from his bastion Mainpuri for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.Addressing a press conference in Lucknow on Saturday, Shivpal said, “We want neta ji Mulayam Singh Yadav to contest on our party ticket in the upcoming general elections.”Earlier, Shivpal Yadav had also said that the Secular Morcha will be contesting on all 80 Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh.The Samajwadi Secular Morcha, formed by Shivapal Yadav along with the dissenting members of SP, has also released a list of TV panellists and speakers which includes nine names, who were shunted out by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. They include former SP MLA Sharda Pratap Shukla, Shadab Fatima, Nawab Ali Akbar, Deepak Mishra, Sudhir Singh, Professor Dileep Yadav, Abhishek Singh Ashu, Mohammad Farhat Raees Khan and Arvind Yadav.Recently, Shivpal Yadav compared SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to Kauravas from the Mahabharata.“Pandavas had asked for five villages from the Kauravas, but I had only asked for respect. I have taken this step after waiting for two years and now there is no turning back. I have taken this step after consulting neta ji Mulayam Singh Yadav,” he said.The rebel Samajwadi Party leader and MLA from Jaswant Nagar, Shivpal Yadav also claimed that many other Samajwadi Party leaders are in touch with him. “Many Samajwadi Party leaders will soon be joining my party. We will also get the party registered with the Election Commission,” claimed Shivpal Yadav.