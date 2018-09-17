English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
With Brother Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Photo, Shivpal Unveils Secular Morcha Flag
The Samajwadi Secular Morcha has also offered a ticket to Mulayam from his bastion Mainpuri for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
A file image of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and his brother Shivpal Singh Yadav.
Lucknow: On Monday morning, the cars in Shivpal Yadav’s cavalcade were seen carrying the flags of his newly formed party, the Samajwadi Secular Morcha. The flag has three bands in red, yellow and green, along with the photographs of Shivpal and Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
-
