Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll Results

All India Figures

Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results

»
2-min read

With BSP Ticket for a Yadav in Jaunpur, Mayawati-Akhilesh Turned Adversity Into Advantage

With 3.13 lakh Yadav voters, 1.84 lakh Muslims and 2.70 Jatavs, the BSP-SP alliance is hoping its arithmetic in Jaunpur is solid.

News18.com

Updated:May 20, 2019, 10:28 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
With BSP Ticket for a Yadav in Jaunpur, Mayawati-Akhilesh Turned Adversity Into Advantage
File photo of BSP chief Mayawati and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.
Loading...
Jaunpur: It could easily have been a deal-breaker. But tactful handling has perhaps turned the Jaunpur Lok Sabha constituency into a glue for the SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh.

Traditional rivals Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have struck alliances in the past as well, but caste tensions between Yadavs and Dalits, their respective vote banks, kept the enmity simmering. When it came to candidate selection for Jaunpur, both parties were at an impasse.

“Jaunpur is a Yadav-dominated area. Only a Yadav can defeat the BJP,” said an SP leader. “But giving the seat to the SP would disturb the maths. Akhilesh Yadav was very clear, both parties would get the same number of seats. So, a compromise was worked out.”

The alliance decided to field Shyam Singh Yadav, a retired Provincial Civil Services (PCS) officer and a Yadav, on a BSP ticket. This was not unlike the compromise worked out in last year’s Kairana bypoll when Tabassum Hassan contested on a ticket from the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), which counts Jats as its core vote bank.

Shyam Singh Yadav is one of only two Yadav candidates given a ticket by the BSP. The other is Chandradev Ram Yadav in Kaisarganj.

“There was a time when we used to wait for ‘behenji’ to come back to power because it was difficult to live under the SP (Samajwadi Party) rule. Look at us today. Who would have thought a Yadav would be contesting on the ‘haathi’ (elephant) symbol?” says a BSP leader in Jaunpur.

SP worker Dev Narayan Yadav says, “I am happy with the alliance. The notion that Yadavs and Dalits oppress each other is greatly exaggerated, but it used to happen. Old enmities have been forgotten and they have come together. If we stay united, we will survive. I don’t mind voting for this alliance. BSP has done the right thing by giving a ticket to someone from our community.”

With 3.13 lakh Yadav voters, 1.84 lakh Muslims and 2.70 Jatavs, the alliance is hoping its arithmetic in Jaunpur is solid. The BSP has tried social engineering combinations before, fielding Brahmin candidates in bulk in the 2007 Assembly elections, but this will be the first time since the 1993 elections that they are trying to forge Yadavs, Dalits and Muslims into a solid voting bloc.

Shyam Singh Yadav, though, believes the alliance is wider than just Yadavs and Dalits. “The SP and BSP alliance is not just about Yadavs and Dalits, it has a wide social base. It represents all sections of society. There is a real unity among workers of both parties,” he says.

The coalition, says Yadav, is an ideological one. “When the alliance came together the last time, they formed the government in Uttar Pradesh. This was supposed to be an all-India alliance, but they were kept apart under a conspiracy. Mayawati is campaigning for Mulayam Singh Yadav, this has sent a strong message to the workers.”
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram