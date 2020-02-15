With Bus Marshals, Teachers and Architects as Special Guests, Kejriwal to Take Oath as Delhi CM Tomorrow

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will on Sunday take oath for the third successive time as chief minister of Delhi, with the party expecting one lakh people to turn up for the swearing-in ceremony at the Ramlila Maidan.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia said 50 people from different walks of life who are 'Delhi ke Nirmata' and have contributed to the city's development during the last five years will share the stage with Kejriwal as his special guests. These include teachers, bus marshals, architects of the Signature Bridge, and families of firefighters who lost their lives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited to the ceremony, besides BJP MPs and MLAs from Delhi. The AAP earlier said no chief minister or political leader from other states will be part of the event as it will be a "Delhi-specific" ceremony.

In a near-repeat performance of 2015, the AAP, floated in November 2012, retained power with a scintillating win in the Delhi Assembly polls, trouncing its main rival BJP and decimating the Congress in a keenly-watched battle that took place in the backdrop of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

As the AAP bagged 62 out of the 70 seats, leaders cutting across party lines, including Modi, Rahul Gandhi of the Congress, Sharad Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Mamata Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Biju Janata Dal’s Naveen Patnaik and MK Stalin of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) congratulated Kejriwal.

Extensive security arrangements have been made in the national capital, with authorities and workers sprucing up the sprawling ground to issuing traffic and security advisories.

Big banners with messages like 'Dhanyawad Dilli' along with Kejriwal’s image were put up on Saturday in and around the venue ahead of the mega function, which is "open to public".

"Today a dream comes true. This dream is not just ours but of the people of Delhi and the real makers of Delhi - 'Delhi ke Nirmata'," Sisodia said. "They will represent various sectors and be with the chief minister as special guests on a specially designated stage."

International tennis player Sumit Nagal, mohalla clinic doctor Alka, bike ambulance service officer Yudhishtir Rathee, night shelter caretaker Shabina Naaz, bus marshal Arun Kumar, Signature Bridge architect Ratan Jamshed Batliboi and Metro pilot Nidhi Gupta are among the special invitees.

Delhi government school student and beneficiary of the Jai Bhim Mukhya Mantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana Vijay Kumar, who cracked the IIT exam, is also among those who will share the stage with Kejriwal.

Kejriwal discusses roadmap with ministers-designate

On the eve of the swearing-in ceremony, Kejriwal on Saturday called a dinner meeting of his ministers-designate to discuss the roadmap for the capital’s development, especially the initiatives that need to be prioritised in the coming three months, according to party functionaries.

All the six ministers in the previous government -- Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Gautam -- have been retained.

Workers on Saturday gave a fresh paint job to the white ceremonial platform at the Ramlila Maidan and the area around it was decked up with potted plants and flowers.

Delhi Police authorities briefed a large contingent of security personnel at the venue. Officials said 2,000 to 3,000 security personnel from the Delhi Police and paramilitary forces, including the CRPF, will be deployed for the ceremony scheduled to begin at 10am. Drones are likely to be used for aerial surveillance.

Traffic regulations will be in place in the area from 8am to 2pm, they said.

Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai said the event is open to public. "We are expecting a good number of people to turn up tomorrow," he said.

‘Baby Mufflerman’ Aavyan Tomar, who dressed up as Kejriwal on the day the election results were declared and won hearts online, has also been invited for the ceremony.

Kejriwal earlier extended an invite to citizens of Delhi to attend the oath-taking ceremony to "bless their son". Advertisements were also issued in leading dailies.

"Delhiites, your son is going to take oath of Delhi chief minister for the third time. You must come to bless your son. Sunday, February 16, 10 am, Ramlila Maidan," he had said in a tweet in Hindi.

For the 51-year-old bureaucrat-turned-politician who will assume the post of Delhi chief minister for the third time, the Ramlila Maidan holds special significance as it had served as his battleground during the Anna Hazare-led India Against Corruption movement.

The Delhi government, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) that owns the Maidan, and Public Works Department (PWD) are working in tandem to make the venue ready for the occasion.

"We had levelled the ground during the PM's event that took place recently. So, other ground work is being done. The PWD is making necessary arrangements too," a senior NDMC official said.

The ground, where socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan had addressed a massive gathering during the 'Total Revolution' movement in 1970s, has a capacity of about 1.25 lakh people.

In 2015 too, Kejriwal's oath-taking ceremony had taken place at Ramlila Maidan. It was held on February 14, coinciding with the Valentine's Day.

In 2013 after his party's first poll victory, the swearing-in ceremony was held at the same venue. Over a lakh people had then attended the event on December 29.

(With inputs from agencies)

