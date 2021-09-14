Struggling with Amarinder-Sidhu Tussle, Congress Lags Behind in Punjab Poll Preps, SAD Surges Ahead

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee is lagging behind and all set to miss the September 15 deadline set by the party high command asking the state unit to prepare a list of probable candidates and run it past top leaders.

As per reports, even after two months of Navjot Sidhu taking over the reign as the new PPCC chief, the state unit is yet to revamp its organizational structure and short-list candidates for the Assembly polls to be held early next year.

Notably, this comes as a time when Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has already announced 64 candidates for the upcoming polls.

Apart from the list, the PPCC is yet to name district presidents in rural and urban areas. It is also required to have its body in the state headquarters having new general secretaries, secretaries, and other office-bearers.

Sources told Indian Express that the PPCC had divided the state into four parts and handed these to the four working presidents who were in touch with all MLAs to name the DCC chiefs. Since the body has dissolved 2 years ago, it caused a delay noted the source. Former PPCC chief Sunil Kumar Jakhar had constituted his team and sent the list to the high command. But the approval never came.

“The working presidents have got in touch with the MLAs and taken their feedback about their choice. At the same time, we are also looking at certain individuals, who the MLAs would not recommend for some reasons,” a source told Indian Express.

Upon asking the PPCC members where they stand with regards to the candidate list, Pargat Singh told Indian Express that they will soon be ready with the list (of DCC chiefs) and hope to send it to the high command by the end of this week.

The list is being prepared carefully after learning from former PPCC chief Partap Bajwa’s experience who was not cooperated by several DCC presidents when Amarinder had rebelled against him.

At present, SAD is clearly at an advantage by declaring 64 out of 97 seats it will contest.

