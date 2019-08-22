With Cong Set to See Organisational Polls, Jyotiraditya Scindia in Race for Congress President's Post in MP

Bhopal: A process is underway for organisational rejig in the ruling Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party as both the parties are expected to get new state heads, besides other alterations.

Following the appointment of Sonia Gandhi as interim president of the Congress, the already delayed process has been put back on track, while the BJP awaits nationwide organisational polls set to begin from September.

Though earlier there was a list of a dozen probables for the coveted post in the grand old party, names of three-four leaders, including former Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, have been doing the rounds lately. All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge of Madhya Pradesh Deepak Babariya said he would submit a report on the same to Sonia Gandhi soon after holding consultations with over 200 party leaders.

Political equations have witnessed a sea change after Rahul Gadhi resigned as the Congress’ national president following the drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections. After months of uncertainty, Sonia Gandhi was brought back in the chair. During Rahul’s reign, the choices for Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president were Bala Bachchan, Umang Singhar, Omkar Singh Markam, Pradyumn Singh Tomar, Govind Singh Rajput and former leader of opposition Ajay Singh.

Surendra Chaudhary, former executive president of the MPCC, was also in the hunt for the top post that is presently held by Chief Minister Kamal Nath. The name of Scindia who suffered a shocking defeat in the Guna Lok Sabha seat had been ruled out for a while. However, sources said he is back in the race and has emerged as a frontrunner.

Meanwhile, the state BJP unit has senior leaders like Gopal Bhargav, Narottam Mishra and Bhupendra Singh as contenders for the top post. Incumbent Rakesh Singh, who assumed office last April last year, may also get another term, especially after the landslide win in the parliamentary polls where the saffron party grabbed 28 of the 29 seats.

The process of organisation polls in the BJP would begin with the election of booth-level office-bearers and would see election of mandal presidents in October. In November, polls for members of the state councils and district presidents would take place and the new state president would be elected in December, BJP spokesperson Rajnish Agrawal said.

