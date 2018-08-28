With ‘Dui Hazaar Uneesh, BJP Finish’ War Cry, Mamata Banerjee Courts Allies

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday hit out at the BJP government at the Centre for using the CBI to “harass” regional leaders and gave a rallying cry to “finish” the party in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.“Dui Hazaar Uneesh (2019), BJP Finish,” she said, while addressing a huge gathering on TMC’s Chhatra Parishad’s foundation day event at Kolkata’s Mayo Road.Mamata said she used to respect the CBI, but now the agency is only being used by the BJP to terrorise regional party leaders like Lalu Prasad, Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, HD Kumaraswamy and MK Stalin.Her statement in favour of the satraps is being seen as an attempt to woo them as a federal front takes shape ahead of the 2019 elections.Although she has insisted that a PM face should not be discussed before the election, rumours of her aspirations for the top post refuse to die.She also attacked the BJP over its funding, claiming that a lion’s share of money in the party’s coffers were from foreign countries.“They are collecting foreign funds and raising fingers at us in chit fund scam. It is unfortunate that they are receiving foreign funds but the agency (CBI) is sending notices to those who are raising their voice against them. Not only CBI, they are also using Income Tax and ED to harass us. TMC doesn’t need money from chit funds to do politics,” she said.She vowed to “give an inch by inch reply” to the harassment in the name of agency. “They may have money but we have brain,” she said.The Trinamool chief also slammed the BJP for vitiating the atmosphere of India. “They are trying to divide people based on their religion. In the name of religion, they are lynching minorities and Dalits. They are now dictating what to eat and what to wear. Our country is passing through a crisis. There is super emergency and we need to fight back,” she said.She further said that the “virtual emergency” in the country right now was worse than the one imposed by Indira Gandhi in 1975.“They only believe in danga (riot). One day they will fall from a tree like Kalidas. Forget about emergency called by Indira Gandhi. People now have no right to speak, wear clothes according to their wish. I heard a senior BJP leader had said that they will implement National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Bengal. If they have guts, let them start this in Bengal,” she said.