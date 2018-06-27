English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
With Eye on 2019, UP Govt Announces 'Rapid' Caste and Economic Census
The decision to go for a new rapid economic and caste survey was approved by the state cabinet on Wednesday.
File Photo of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI Photo)
Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to go for a ‘rapid’ caste and economic census in a bid to provide welfare schemes to more people in the state ahead of 2019 elections.
The last social economic caste survey was done in the year 2011 by the central government during the general census.
The decision to go for a new rapid economic and caste survey was approved by the state cabinet on Wednesday.
Briefing about government’s decision of ‘rapid’ caste and economic census, spokesperson and Health Minister of UP Government, Sidharth Nath Singh, said, “We have given a stipulated time frame of three months for the census so that the people can benefit from the welfare schemes run by the government by the end of this year.”
However, the opposition has raised questions on the intent and timing of the government for this proposed ‘rapid’ caste census and has asked how was the welfare scheme being implemented till now?
Speaking to News18, Samajwadi Party Spokesperson, Sunil Singh Sajan, said, “First of all the government should clarify their intentions behind this rapid caste census. Why it is needed now only? How were the welfare schemes being implemented for past four years? They should get the census done and on the basis of figures should also announce reservation for the OBCs and Dalits.”
“They talk about reservation at educational institutions; I would like to request government to also ensure reservation for OBCs and Dalits in Mutts and Mandirs. At least then they can call themselves real supporters of OBCs and Dalits,” added Sajan.
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
