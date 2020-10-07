With Eye on 2022 UP Polls, BSP to Launch Mega Campaign to Woo Brahmins Voters on Navratri

In a bid to woo Brahmins ahead of 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, the Bahujan Samaj Party will be launching a campaign on Navratri festival. The campaign which seeks to attract Brahmin voters will be spearheaded by Satish Chandra Mishra who has been holding district-wise meetings for the last two months.

A few days ago, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati had said that Brahmins would be included in the core BSP's core organisational structure as well as at the zonal level. The National General Secretary of the BSP SC Mishra has been holding district-wise meetings of Brahmin leaders at his residence in Lucknow. Every day, representatives from at least one or two districts are meeting Mishra. On Tuesday, 73rd such meeting was held in the state capital.

According to a senior BSP leader, the party aims to conclude all district-wise meetings before Navratri as it plans to hold conferences. The responsibility of trying to win over Brahmin voters has been given to the party's old guards. The entire campaign is being monitored and executed by BSP National General Secretary SC Mishra, while former minister Anant Mishra ‘Antu’, Nakul Dubey and Rangnath Mishra will be working with him in the team.

The decision to woo the Brahmin voters was taken after the recent encounter of notorious gangster Vikas Dubey led to a palpable discontent in the community, with some voters feeling unhappy with the state government over its perceived neglect of the Brahmin community. Looking to capitalise on the sentiment, Mayawati made announcements promising the construction of hospitals in the name of Brahmin icons once elected to power.

“Keeping in mind the shortcomings of the state and central governments amid Covid-19 pandemic, if BSP comes to power, we will create hospitals with modern facilities in the name of great saints. The BSP government during its tenure had launched several public interest schemes in the name of great saints of all classes and also named districts after them, which were later changed by the Samajwadi Party government due to their casteist mentality. This will be reinstated after we come to power,” news agency ANI quoted the BSP supremo as saying.