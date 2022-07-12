With Eye on Dalit Votes, RLD Asks MLAs to Spend 35% Funds for Dalit Welfare, Raise Their Issues in Assembly

In what could be termed as a Dalit outreach ahead of 2024 general elections, Chaudhary Jayant-led Rashtriya Lok Dal has asked its MLAs to spend 35 percent of their LAD funds for the welfare of Dalits. The party has asked its legislators to raise issues related to Dalits and backwards in the assembly.

In a letter addressed to RLD MLA and leader of Legislature party Rajpal Baliyan, the RLD chief wrote, “Until the benefit of government schemes do not reach the weaker and the deprived section of the society, a social reform and a positive change is not possible. That is why I have thought that our MLAs should spend 35% of their development funds on the welfare of Dalits.”

The RLD Chief has also wrote that matters related to Dalits and backwards must be raised in the assembly. Furthermore, RLD MLAs should keep an eye on any kind of atrocities on Dalits and should ensure all kind of help to get them justice.

The letter by RLD Chief to his MLAs is seen as party’s Dalit outreach in the Western part of the state ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Polls.

The RLD had contested the 2022 UP assembly elections in alliance with the Samajwadi Party and had bagged eight seats. At the moment every MLA or MLC gets 5 crore rupees every year to spend on the development of their respective constituencies. In the run up to 2022 UP assembly polls, the RLD had carried out ‘Nyay Yatra’ in an attempt to reach out to the Dalits and Backwards in the state.

Out of eight MLAs, RLD has only one MLA Anil Kumar from Purkazi reserve seat. Anil Kumar had won after defeating BJP candidate Pramod Utwal with a margin of approximately 6400 votes.

