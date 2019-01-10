English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
With Eye on LS Poll, Rahul to Attend UP Kumbh; 1200 Congress Workers to Work Round The Clock at Camps
The camps will not just provide food and lodging facilities to the devotees, but will also provide as many as 5,000 blankets to the needy, wheel chairs and other support to the differently abled people.
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
Lucknow: With the Lok Sabha elections only four months away, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is set to visit the crucial state of Uttar Pradesh for the Kumbh this February.
The Yogi Adityanath government in UP has already drawn up an estimate of over Rs 4,000 crore for the event. But the Indian National Congress is also leaving no stone unturned to display the party’s soft Hindutva approach.
The Congress’s Seva Dal has trained nearly 1,200 volunteers who will be working round the clock at the party’s camps in Kumbh. These camps will not just provide food and lodging facilities to the devotees, but will also provide as many as 5,000 blankets to the needy, wheel chairs and other support to the differently abled people.
“This is not for the first time that we are holding a camp at the Magh Mela of Kumbh, we have been doing it for the last forty years,” Pramod Pandey, the Seva Dal state head told News18.
The Congress workers will also take out a ‘Prabhat-Pheri’ march from the Kumbh area towards Prayagraj city on January 30, the day when Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated.
Raj Babbar, the Congress state president and National Head of Seva Dal, Lalji Desai will also attend the Congress camp at the Kumbh.
“Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is also expected to visit, however, the date of his visit has not yet been finalised,” Pandey said.
The Kumbh Mela, 2019, will commence on January 15 on Makar Sankranti which will be the first bathing day and end on March 4.
