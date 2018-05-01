With Eye on Polls, Shivraj Singh Chouhan Goes For Midnight Administrative Rejig

In the assembly election year, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan went for a midnight administrative reshuffle in Madhya Pradesh, handpicking officers for crucial responsibilities.Indore Commissioner Sanjay Dubey, who spent several years in the commercial capital, was shifted to Department of Labour as Principal Secretary. Dubey, sources claimed, would be entrusted with the crucial project of benefitting labourers from state government schemes.Recently, the MP government registered more than 1.5 crore labourers from the unorganised sector. The state government now plans to extend benefits of welfare schemes to daily wage labourers.Another CM Shivraj confidant, IAS officer Ashok Varnwal has been transferred to Department of Technical Education, which has the onus of extending benefits of state government’s schemes meant for meritorious students. Varnwal was presently serving as Principal Secretary to CM Chouhan.Two other officers — Raghvendra Singh and Indore municipal commissioner Manish Singh — in the good books of Chief Secretary BP Singh, have been subjected to a minor reshuffle. Commercial Tax Commissioner Raghvendra Singh has now become Indore Commissioner while Manish Singh, the man credited with Indore’s transformation as the cleanest city, has been shifted to Ujjain as district collector.Singh, sources said, had opted for a posting close to Indore.The administrative reshuffle, said to be the first in a series of bureaucratic rejig, will involve as many as 18 IAS officers. Another mini-reshuffle is expected in the near future.With assembly elections less than six months away, CM Shivraj is busy strengthening his hold on the administration. Recently, the Chief Minister shook up police administration top guard by shifting them from old field postings.