Eye on Punjab Polls, CM Amarinder Singh Reduces Domestic Power Tariff

With an eye on the Punjab polls, Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Friday announced that power tariff for consumers in the state has been reduced. The small and medium industry tariff will remain unchanged with a less than two per cent increase for large industrial consumers.

The order announced by the Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC) aims to elevate financial relief to the tune of Rs 682 crore to the domestic consumers in the state.

Officials said that a cut of 50 paise to Re 1 per unit will come in effect for domestic power consumers in the state from June 1 till March 31, 2022. The state 2022 assembly elections will be fought before that.

The per-unit tariff for domestic consumers with load up to 2kW and consumption slabs of 0 to 100 units and 101 to 300 units has been reduced by Re 1 and 50 paise. For those having load between 2kW and up to 7kW and consumption slabs of 0 to 100 units and 101 to 300 units, the rates have been reduced by 75 paise and 50 paise.

In a relief for the industry, the special night tariff has been allowed to continue this year if these consumers use power exclusively between 10 pm and 6 am. The facility granted to the industry allows them to use power for additional four hours between 6 am to 10 am throughout the year at the normal tariff.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here