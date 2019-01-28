English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
With First List of Candidates, SP and BSP to Zero in On Congress’s ‘Mission 30 Seats’
Unfazed by Priyanka’s entry into the political arena, sources have revealed that the BSP will get a larger representation in Western UP and in Bundelkhand. Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party is slated to get more seats in Eastern and central UP.
BSP supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav during a joint press conference, in Lucknow, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)
Lucknow: Speculations over a possible realignment within the recently forged BSP-SP alliance to include the Congress, after Priyanka Gandhi’s timely political plunge, are waning, as the alliance is set to announce its first list of candidates.
According to sources, the two parties are giving its list of candidates final touches and the names are likely to be announced in February.
Unfazed by Priyanka’s entry into the political arena, sources have revealed that the BSP will get a larger representation in Western UP and in Bundelkhand. Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party is slated to get more seats in Eastern and central UP.
The parties will first declare its candidates on the 15 seats that were zeroed in by the Congress as part of their “Mission 30” strategy. These include Saharanpur, Ghaziabad, Kushi Nagar, Mirzapur, Kheri, Lucknow, Dhaurara, Unnao, Pratapgarh, Barabanki, Unnao, Kanpur, Faizabad and Gonda mainly.
These are the seats the Congress is said to be prioritising to revive its fortunes in the state as it had bagged more than one lakh votes here in the 2014 poll drubbing.
In a historic joint-press conference, the SP and BSP had declared that it will go into an alliance – with both parties contesting on 38 seats each – leaving two seats for smaller parties and another two of Amethi and Raebareli for the Congress.
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
