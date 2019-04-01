With First Phase Still 10 Days Away, EC Seizes More Cash Than What it Did in 2014 Elections

: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has already seized Rs 302 crores worth of cash as of March 31, since it started publishing daily seizure reports on March 26 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.The amount is in excess of the total money seized by the ECI throughout the duration of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections even as polling for the first phase, scheduled for April 11, is yet to take place.In 2014, ECI had seized Rs 299.94 crores worth of cash throughout the duration of the elections to the 16th Lok Sabha.​Apart from this, law enforcement agencies have seized nearly 63 lakh litres of liquor from across the country – including states where alcohol is banned – since the Model Code of Conduct came into effect on March 10. In contrast, 161 lakh litres of alcohol was seized in 2014. The liquor seized till March 31 is valued at Rs 135 crore.The agencies have also seized roughly Rs 681 crore worth of Drugs/Narcotics and Rs 230 crore worth of 'precious metals' (Gold, silver,etc.).In the latest report, the highest amount (Rs 94 crore) was seized from the state of Andhra Pradesh, followed by Tamil Nadu at Rs 91 crore worth of cash.Similarly, Maharashtra topped the list with 16.63 lakh litres of alcohol was seized, followed by Uttar Pradesh where 10.41 lakh litres was confiscated by the agencies. However, in terms of the value of liquor, UP (Rs 29.56 crore) outperforms Maharashtra (Rs 12.8 crore).