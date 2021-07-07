Modi Cabinet Aims for Greater Synergy Between Ministries; Focus On Health & Edu | Key Points

The Cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday saw the clubbing together of various ministries which have similar or overlapping domains. A total of 53 Union ministries, will be handled only by 30 Cabinet ministers and 2 ministers of state with independent charge. Silos between ministries which help achieve a common objective will be broken down and an efficient, whole of government approach will be enabled with the new work allocation.

Special emphasis given to National Priorities:

1. Health

• Health and Pharma allocated to the same Cabinet Minister to bring critically needed synergy between the two in the middle of a global pandemic – Minister has been in the core COVID response team over the past year (ensuring regular flow of live saving drugs both nationally and internationally), and brings continuity and hands-on experience

• He is complemented with a MoS who is a Tribal Women and practicing Doctor, having on-ground experience in fighting malnutrition and clean water

2. Education

Powerful team put in place to implement PM’s grand vision of overhauling India’s educational landscape, powered by the globally acclaimed National Education Policy

• Academician & Technocrat MoSs (PhD Professor with over 40 yrs teaching experience + practicing Doctor with specialized certifications + Corporate leader and successful Entrepreneur)

3. Economy

Economy – led by Drivers to power Infrastructure &Jobs as India and the World emerge from the devastating impact of the COVID pandemic

• Economy - Finance, Commerce & Industry, Textiles, Tourism, Communications, Electronics and IT

• Infrastructure - Railways, Aviation, Highways, Power, Petroleum, Urban

4. Technology

Technology – strategically manned, highlighting the PM’s futuristic vision of leveraging Technology for Transformation

• Major Technology Departments brought together under a single Minister (Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, Space and Atomic Energy) to bring coordination and convergence … that too, kept directly connected to the PM, with the Minister also serving as MoS PMO,

• Other Technology-driver Ministries put under professional Technocrats (MEITY, Communication)

Interlinked Ministries Connected with common Ministers:

5. Ministries kept under the same Cabinet Minister

• Health and Family Welfare + Chemicals and Fertilizers

• Education + Skill

• Culture + Tourism + DONER

• Finance + Corporate Affairs

• Commerce and Industry + Consumer Affairs + Textiles

• Rural Development + Panchayati Raj

• Power + New and Renewable Energy

• Coal + Mines

• Science and Technology + Earth Sciences

• Information and Broadcasting + Youth Affairs and Sports

6. Ministries linked through MoSs

• Coal + Mines + Railways

• Highways + Shipping

• Power + Heavy Industry

• Shipping + Tourism

• Tribal + Jal Shakti

• Food & PDS + Rural Development

• Electronics & IT + Skill

• MEA + Culture

Ministerial Capabilities matched to Ministry Requirements:

7. Doctors placed in key ministries:

Doctors placed in key ministries like Health, AYUSH, Finance, Science and Technology, WCD and Animal Husbandry

8. Technocrats and Management

Technocrats and Management professionals professionals in key Delivery portfolios across the

• Economy- Finance, Commerce & Industry, Textiles, Communications, Electronics & IT

• Infrastructure- Railways, Aviation, Highways, Power, Petroleum, Urban

9. Engineers in Electronics & IT, Communications, Jal Shakti, New and Renewable Energy and DONER

10. Lawyers in Law& Justice, Corporate Affairs, MEA, Labour, Environment, Defence, MSME and Heavy Industries

11. Academicians in Education and Law and Justice

12. Experienced hands of former CMs heading key ministries like Defence, MSME, Shipping and Tribal Affairs

13. Grass-root leaders embedded in critical Citizen-facing Delivery Ministries for ensuring last mile compatibility and delivery – Education, Health, AYUSH, Rural Development, Agriculture, Food & PDS, Labour

Right Hands put in the Right Jobs

14. Tribal Affairs – manned with leaders from 3 key tribes (Munda, Gond, Santal) … as well as a Woman, for bringing in important perspective

15. Social Justice and Empowerment – lead by leaders from 4 major communities across SCs and OBCs (Khatik, Mahar, Madiga, Nat) … once again ensuring voice of South India and Women

16. Women and Child Development – Ministers with field experience working amongst women and children

17. Information and Broadcasting – combination of Youth & Experience + North & South + Linguistic range (English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam languages spoken)

18. Culture – combination of North & South + Men & Women + General & SC & ST

